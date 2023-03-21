Two inmates who escaped from a Newport News, Virginia, jail by digging out and scaling a wall were found at a nearby IHOP hours later Tuesday, officials said.

The Newport News Jail Annex discovered the two inmates, John M. Garza, 37, and Arley V. Nemo, 43, missing during a routine head count around 7 p.m. Monday night, the Newport News Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

