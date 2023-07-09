(CNN) — Two people were killed and five others were injured after gunfire broke out at a party early Sunday morning in Amarillo, Texas, according to police.

The shooting began during a party at an events center just before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department. Police said in the release that “a fight broke out amongst some of the attendees. Sometime during the fight, someone started shooting.”

CNN’s Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.

