2 men and 4 women were shot -- including 1 fatally -- in Portland, Oregon. Now police ask the public for help By Melissa Alonso, CNN Feb 20, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A woman was killed and five others were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, the Portland Police Bureau said.Officers responded to a shooting call near Northeast 55th Avenue and Hassalo Street in the city's Rose City Park neighborhood around 8 p.m.Officers arrived and found the woman dead, Portland police said. "Additional shooting victims, two men and three women, were transported to area hospitals and their status is unknown at this time," police said in a news release Saturday night.Homicide investigators were on the scene, and the area was closed, police said. Authorities did not provide any information on the motive nor the assailant or assailants. Police are asking for the public's help."If anyone has information about this case, please contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774 or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457. The case number is 22-47502," Portland police said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +7 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Feb. 14 The views and opinions depicted here are those of the artists and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Offenses Homicide North America Northwestern United States Oregon Portland Shootings The Americas United States Police Crime Officer Rico Beniga Men Scott Broughton More News Local featured Thomasville Fire Rescue passes standards inspection From staff reports 24 min ago 0 News Terry England won't seek re-election to Georgia House By Dave Williams, Bureau Chief Capitol Beat News Service 44 min ago 0 News Start your week smart: Ukraine, Queen Elizabeth, Winter Storm, Covid protests, NFL By Alexandra Meeks, CNN 1 hr ago 0 +9 News At 16, Larry Miller killed another teen. At 72, the Nike executive is ready to apologize By Sara Sidner and Pamela Kirkland, CNN Photographs by Michelle Gustafson for CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Thomasville Fire Rescue passes standards inspection Terry England won't seek re-election to Georgia House Start your week smart: Ukraine, Queen Elizabeth, Winter Storm, Covid protests, NFL At 16, Larry Miller killed another teen. At 72, the Nike executive is ready to apologize » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesTwo of the men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery used racist slurs in messages, a witness testifies at their federal hate crime trialUGA journalism professor Valerie Boyd diesBob Saget's head injury death a tragic reminder of Natasha Richardson'sNo. 4 Westover knocks off No. 1 Monroe for 1-AAAA boys basketball championshipUnbeaten Calhoun County wins region title over Mitchell County; Seminole girls defeat TerrellNo. 10 Dougherty defeats Bainbridge for Region 1-AAAA girls basketball titleRandall Donald MoreeMonroe boys basketball team up to No. 1 in Class AAAA; Dougherty girls ranked 10thDocumentary filmmaker Clennon King's black history video focuses on AlbanyCarolyn Cook Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Piggly Wiggly ribbon-cutting ceremony in AlbanyPHOTOS: University System of Georgia Regents Administrative Committee on Academic Affairs ConferencePHOTOS: Dougherty wins 1-AAAA girls basketball title; Monroe falls in OT in consolation finalGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Feb. 18-20PHOTOS: Region 1-A Public Basketball Tournament FinalsPHOTOS: The Road Map to Law School - Meet the Lawyers at Albany State UniversityPHOTOS: Area STAR students recognized by Albany ChamberPHOTOS: Fort Valley State at Albany State University women's basketball and homecomingEvery Tom Hanks movie ranked from worst to firstPHOTOS: Albany State University's What's up Wednesday - A Taste of Culture Newspaper Ads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.