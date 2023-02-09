2 men arrested in the 1975 drowning in Indiana of a 17-year-old church camp worker who 'fought for her life'

Laurel Jean Mitchell's parents reported her missing after she didn't come home from her job at a church camp on August 6, 1975.

 Indiana State Police

Two Indiana men have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose 1975 drowning death remained a cold case until evidence linked the suspects to the victim in a decades-long investigation, police said.

Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, have each been charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of Laurel Jean Mitchell, the Indiana State Police said in a news release Tuesday.

