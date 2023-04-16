At least two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at a park in Louisville, Kentucky, Saturday, authorities said.
Officers responded to Chickasaw Park around 9 p.m. and found several people had been shot, including two who were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Four people who were found wounded were rushed to a local hospital, including one person who is in surgery and in critical condition, Louisville Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said during a news conference late Saturday night. No additional details were available about the victims.
It's unclear who opened fire or what the circumstances of the shooting were. Police say they have yet to identify who was responsible or determine a motive in the incident.
"I want to speak directly to whoever the shooter is," Humphrey said during the news conference. "Turn yourself in. The best thing for you to do is to turn yourself in. We know that this will not end well. The best case scenario is for you to turn yourself in and stop this."
Louisville Metro Police said hundreds of people may have been at the park when the gunfire broke out.
The incident marks the city's second mass shooting in less than a week. It comes just days after a gunman killed five people and injured several others Monday at Louisville's Old National Bank -- about 5 miles away from Chickasaw Park.
"This has been an unspeakable week of tragedy for our city," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said during the news conference. "On Monday, we lost five of our fellow citizens to a horrific act of workplace gun violence. And now, five days later, with another scene of a reckless act of gun violence."
As authorities investigated at the scene of the shooting at Chickasaw Park, Donna Purvis, a member of Louisville's Metro Council who represents an area that includes the park, expressed her sadness over the continued violence in the city.
"I'm so tired of this and I can't make any sense of it," Purvis said as police lights flashed behind her. "Right now, I'm really at a loss for words."