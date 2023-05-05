Two small tornadoes briefly hit Los Angeles County, the National Weather Service there said, pushing California to its average annual tornado count.

The first touched down Thursday at 8:45 a.m. in Carson and lasted a minute, with estimated peak winds of 75 mph, the agency said. Minor damage to vehicles, trees and buildings -- with small sections of roofing torn off -- was reported.

CNN's Robert Shackelford contributed to this report.

