Two Alabama teens have been arrested and face murder charges in the deadly rampage at a weekend Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, state police said Wednesday.

Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee, were arrested Tuesday night, and each faces four counts of reckless murder, said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

