SEMINOLE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) -- Sheriff's deputies say two toddlers have died after being pulled from a pond near their home in Central Florida.
Seminole County Sheriff’s officials said the children were reported missing from their home near Longwood around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Deputies searched the area around Highcroft Point townhomes and found the children in the pond.
The children were taken to a hospital where they later died.
The children, who are siblings, were identified as David Sparks, 2, and Davielle Sparks, 3, officials said.
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the Highcroft Pointe Townhomes for a report of two missing toddlers who had wandered out of the house.
Deputies said they were found in a pond behind the townhome.
Officials with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said their hearts go out to the family of the toddlers.
