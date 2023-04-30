The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a swimming pool Sunday at the family's Florida home, police said.

Officers responded to a Beach Park home in Tampa at 9:30 a.m. after a child had fallen into a pool, the Tampa Police Department said. The child was taken to an area hospital but could not be revived and was pronounced dead shortly after, authorities said.

