TIFTON – The Tift County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist in a recent death investigation, the state agency announced in a news release.
The Tift County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a child not breathing. Upon arrival at 1706 Mosley Ave. in Tifton, deputies discovered 2-year-old Mirakle Brown, who was unresponsive and later pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary information indicates that Mirakle and a 6-year-old child were in a bedroom alone when a firearm was discharged, striking Mirakle in the head. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
The child's body was transported to the GBI Crime Lab, and autopsy results are pending.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020 or the GBI’s Regional Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080.
