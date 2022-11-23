red cross.png

The rapidly evaporating year of 2022 has been a year of crisis for families in Georgia and around the world — from extreme climate disasters like Hurricane Ian to the first-ever national American Red Cross blood crisis.

 Special Photo

ATLANTA — The rapidly evaporating year of 2022 has been a year of crisis for families in Georgia and around the world — from extreme climate disasters like Hurricane Ian to the first-ever national American Red Cross blood crisis.

“Whether a crisis is felt by an entire community or a single person, it turns lives upside down — especially for the most vulnerable,” Deirdre “Dee” Dixon, regional chief executive officer at the American Red Cross of Georgia, said. “This holiday season, join us to provide help and hope for people in need during future emergencies by making a financial donation or by giving blood or platelets.”

Recommended for you

Tags