207 Pine group looking to hand off Hotel Gordon project in downtown Albany

The development company that hoped to re-open the former Albany Utilities Building that originally was the historic Hotel Gordon, was granted until the end of the year to find a new group to take over the project, originally scheduled for completion in mid-2022.

ALBANY — The fate of the downtown rejuvenation project at the site of the former Hotel Gordon building is up in the air for now, as the original developer is looking for a new company to come in and take it over.

Due to an illness to 207 Pine LLC principal Jason Benedict, work has been halted at the site, and the company has brought in one potential developer, with two other companies scheduled to look at the site, Albany City Attorney Nathan Davis said.

