21-year-old former UC Davis student arrested in connection with series of stabbings near campus, police say

An arrest has been made in connection with three stabbings near the University of California, Davis, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said on May 4.

 KCRA

A 21-year-old former student at the University of California, Davis, has been arrested in connection with three stabbings that occurred near the campus within the span of five days, leaving two people dead and the community in fear, the city's police chief said Thursday.

Carlos Dominguez, 21, was arrested on two counts of homicide and one count of attempted murder, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said during a Thursday news conference.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags