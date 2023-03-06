At least 23 people face domestic terrorism charges after they were arrested Sunday amid violent protests at the site of a planned law enforcement training facility in Atlanta dubbed "Cop City" by opponents who claim it would propagate militarized policing and harm the environment.

Some 35 people were detained Sunday, and two of those arrested are from Georgia, while the rest hail from states from Maine to Arizona and one each is from Canada and France, according to a list provided Monday by the Atlanta Police Department, which said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is the prosecutor.

CNN's Maxime Tamsett and Pamela Kirkland contributed to this report.

