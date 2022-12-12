abac graduates.jpg

Tracy Brundage will preside over her first two ABAC commencement ceremonies on Thursday.

TIFTON — Tracy Brundage will preside over her first fall commencement exercises as the president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Thursday when 244 graduates accept diplomas in two ceremonies.

Campus Communications Coordinator Jordan Beard, who coordinates the ceremonies, said the 10 a.m. event will include graduates from the School of Nursing and Health Sciences and the School of Arts and Sciences. The 2 p.m. event includes graduates from the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Stafford School of Business.

