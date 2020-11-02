ALBANY -- An Albany man wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in his yard later died at a local hospital after making his way inside and collapsing in his residence.
The slaying of Tony Joshell Moses was the 18th homicide in the county in 2020, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. Seventeen of those have occurred in the city of Albany, and all but one death has been by gunshot.
“It was a drive-by shooting,” Fowler said. “He was struck one time in the upper body.”
Helena Wester, 43, told police that she was sleeping in her 2503 S. Jackson St. residence when she was awakened at about 6:40 p.m. by a loud bang. Moses came inside and told her, “They got me,” and collapsed in the hallway of the residence.
Moses was transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, where he later died, according to the Albany Police Department.
Police found gun shell casings in the area. Other residents in the area reported hearing a gunshot, but no witnesses had been identified during initial interviews.
The case is being investigated by APD’s Robbery/Homicide Unit.
