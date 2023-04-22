Around 250,000 gallons of sewage was spilled into the Los Angeles River on Thursday, causing the closure of seven miles of public beaches, according to local authorities.

The massive spill was caused by a malfunction in equipment used by sanitation maintenance crews on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts. The malfunction caused a blockage that resulted in an overflow of sewage in the city of Downey, which is about 15 miles from Long Beach, resulting in a spill that reached the Los Angeles River, the release said.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News