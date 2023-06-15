(CNN) — A 28-year-old woman in Louisiana posed as a teenager and enrolled in high school because she wanted to learn English, officials said.

Martha Jessenia Gutierrez-Serrano, 28, enrolled in Hahnville High School in June 2022 and attended the entire 2022-2023 school year, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags