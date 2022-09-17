3.4 million children in Pakistan need 'immediate, lifesaving support' after floods: UNICEF

A mother in Sehwan, Pakistan, looks after her newborn son.

 Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

"Super floods" in Pakistan have left 3.4 million children in need of "immediate, lifesaving support," according to UNICEF.

The floods -- caused by record monsoon rains and dubbed by one minister as "the worst humanitarian disaster in a decade" -- have impacted 16 million children in total, UNICEF's Pakistan Representative Abdullah Fadil said following his visit this week to the country's southern Sindh Province.

