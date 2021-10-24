3.6 magnitude earthquake rattles metro Los Angeles By Shawn Nottingham and Kelly Murray, CNN Oct 24, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Los Angeles metro area was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake Sunday, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 17 kilometers near Maywood and East Los Angeles.There were numerous reports on social media of the earthquake being felt by those in the area around 7 a.m. (10 a.m. ET).Several witnesses on the earthquake reporting site, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, reported feeling a sharp jolt. Others described it as light shaking. Some people said it woke them up. Following the quake, seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted that what you feel in a small earthquake depends on how close you are to it. "The closer you are, the sharper the motion," she said.No known damage has been reported.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 