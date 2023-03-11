3 American women missing after crossing Mexico border 2 weeks ago

In these undated photos provided by the Penitas Police Department, from left are sisters Martiza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47; Marina Perez Rios, 48; and their friend, Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53.

 Courtesy of Penitas Police Department/AP

Three American women are believed to be missing in Mexico after they crossed the US border from Texas to sell clothes at a flea market over two weeks ago, police told CNN on Saturday.

Marina Perez Rios, 48, her sister Martiza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47, and their friend Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53, crossed into Mexico on February 24, Roel Bermea, the Peñitas, Texas police chief, told CNN on Saturday.

