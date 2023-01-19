Three family members who were charged with murder in the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint, Michigan, in May 2020 have been sentenced to life in prison, court records show.

The security guard, Calvin Munerlyn, was shot after telling a customer she needed to wear a mask in the store, prosecutors have said. The altercation occurred when retail employees and customers were required by a state-wide executive order to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

