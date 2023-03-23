Three former Memphis, Tennessee, police officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols were officially decertified Thursday and will no longer be allowed to work in law enforcement in the state.

The Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission, which is responsible for training and enforcing standards for all local police departments in the state, voted unanimously to decertify Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith.

