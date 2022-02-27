3 injured after partial floor collapse at a Colorado house party, authorities say By Melissa Alonso, CNN Feb 27, 2022 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three people were injured Saturday night in a "partial collapse" at a house party in South Metro Denver, Colorado, authorities said.First responders were called to a home in Arapahoe County around 10 p.m., South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) wrote on Twitter."A portion of the first floor collapsed into the basement due to a large party with 100-150 juveniles inside," SMFR said.One person was seriously injured, and two others suffered minor injuries, officials said, noting the three were transported to local hospitals. The ages of those injured weren't provided. "A natural gas leak occurred after the collapse and has been shut off," SMFR said. "Firefighters completed searches of the entire home and confirmed there are no victims trapped."Authorities stabilized the damaged parts of the house and the Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents, SMFR said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Recommended for you +67 PHOTOS: Atlanta United wins opener over Sporting Kansas City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Colorado Continents And Regions Diseases And Disorders Health And Medical North America Southwestern United States The Americas United States South Metro Fire Rescue Collapse Law Company Building Industry Injury Official First Floor House Party More News News New York indoor school mask mandate to be lifted this week By Emma Tucker, Pooja Agrawal and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Pets Abandoned Ducks Stalks New Family Until They Take Him Home | The Dodo 4 hrs ago 0 News Vice President Harris interviewed Supreme Court finalists, according to White House official By Jasmine Wright and Edward-Isaac Dovere CNNUpdated 3 hrs ago 0 +46 Features featured Fastest-growing counties in Georgia Stacker 5 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News Albany State's Jordan Simpson, Malik Parker earn All-SIAC honors New York indoor school mask mandate to be lifted this week BYRON YORK: The White House remains quiet on southern border MICHAEL REAGAN: Biden's weakness opens door for Ukraine invasion » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesFormer Muscogee County deputy clerk convicted in multimillion-dollar fraudFreedom to Farm Act passes Georgia House committeeCoaches recognize the best in Region 1-A basketballShirley Sherrod offers condolences to Iron City farmerAlbany police urge residents to take steps to avoid being theft victimsDr. Robert Alan "Bob" ParrishJanet Kathleen HeidtIrene Sharman HeidtGeorgia food truck owners worry about high cost of fees and permitsAlbany schools dominate All-Region 1-AAAA basketball awards Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Westover vs. Island Boys Basketball, State PlayoffsGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Feb. 25-27PHOTOS: Luella at Westover Boys Basketball, Class AAAA Second RoundCAPITOL BEAT: 5 stories to know from this past week at the General AssemblyPHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Pickens Girls Basketball, Class AAAA Second RoundBest East Coast small towns to live inPHOTOS: Lee County Basketball, First Round of State PlayoffsPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor in Region 1-A basketball finals10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Feb. 1410 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Feb. 27 Newspaper Ads
