Hundreds of people will need to find new homes after an explosion at their apartment building in Aurora, Colorado, Saturday that injured at least three people, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Fire crews responded to the building along East Alameda Avenue after "reports of smoke conditions" on Saturday, the agency said on Twitter, and officials were "searching for hazards" when the explosion occurred.

Recommended for you

Remembering 9/11 around the nation

Remembering 9/11 around the nation

Nearly 3,000 people died on the day of a series of coordinated attacks against the United States by terrorists who hijacked four passenger jets that crashed into the World Trade Center buildings in New York, the Pentagon and a field in rural Pennsylvania. Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.