3 killed and at least 4 wounded in overnight shooting in Los Angeles

Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 12:39 pm
Three people were killed and at least four others were injured in a shooting overnight in Los Angeles, according to a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Three people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, the city's fire department said Saturday, California's fourth mass shooting in a week.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for help at 2:35 a.m. on a residential street northwest of downtown, a spokesperson said.
Responders found three people dead and two injured, which were taken to a hospital, the fire department said. Two others took themselves to a hospital, the spokesperson said.
CNN affiliate KCAL said the shooting occurred just outside of Beverly Hills in the Beverly Crest community. Three victims were shot inside a car and other four while standing outside a home.
Police said the first call came in about an "assault with a deadly weapon," the station reported.
The four people hospitalized are reportedly in critical condition, the station said.
This was the third mass shooting in California since January 21, when a gunman entered a dance studio in Monterey Park, in metro Los Angeles, and killed 11 people.
Seven people were killed Monday on farms in Half Moon Bay in northern California.
Hours later, five people were shot in Oakland. One man, 18, died.
Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the number of recent mass shootings in California. The shooting in the Beverly Crest community is the 4th mass shooting this week.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
