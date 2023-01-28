3 killed and at least 4 wounded in overnight shooting in Los Angeles

Three people were killed and at least four others were injured in a shooting overnight in Los Angeles, according to a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Three people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, the city's fire department said Saturday, California's fourth mass shooting in a week.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for help at 2:35 a.m. on a residential street northwest of downtown, a spokesperson said.

