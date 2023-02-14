The three people killed and five critically wounded in a mass shooting at Michigan State University were all students at the university, police said Tuesday morning, as another US community was left reeling after an hourslong manhunt and shelter-in-place orders.

The gunman, who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, was identified as 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne McRae, MSU Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman said. McRae was not affiliated with the university.

