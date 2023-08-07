3 people are dead after a tour bus crashes with another vehicle in Pennsylvania

Authorities were on the scene Monday morning following a fatal bus crash Sunday evening on I-81 southbound near Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania.

 Kyle Mazza/NURPHO/AP

(CNN) — A tour bus crash in Pennsylvania killed at least three people and left numerous others injured, state police said.

The disaster happened around 11:49 p.m. Sunday in the Lower Paxton Township area of Dauphin County – about 10 miles east of Harrisburg.

