Three people have died and at least 39 homes were damaged after an explosion in Evansville, Indiana, Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly said in a news conference on Wednesday.

"There could be other victims, we have not completed our search," Connelly said. "The buildings are not yet safe to enter."

