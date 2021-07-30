Bowling Green State University in Ohio announced on Friday that it has permanently expelled three students and suspended 17 in connection to the death of a sophomore participating in fraternity hazing in March of this year.
The suspensions range from three to eight years and one student received a deferred suspension, the university said in a statement. The statement didn't name the specific students who were disciplined.
"At the beginning of the investigation into the incidents involving the tragic death of student Stone Foltz, BGSU committed to a fair, thorough and accountable disciplinary process," said Alex Solis, deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson. "Today, the University has concluded that process. All 21 students charged were found responsible for a total of 83 violations of the BGSU Code of Student Conduct, including hazing, harm to and endangering others and furnishing alcohol."
Solis said that the university also released a report conducted by a school working group on best practices to combat hazing and that the school will continue to "take all necessary measures to eradicate hazing."
