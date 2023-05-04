Three suspects were each charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a 20-year-old woman on a Colorado highway last month, who died after a large rock was allegedly thrown at her car and smashed through her windshield, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Nicholas Karol-Chik, Joseph Koenig and Zachary Kwak each face more than a dozen charges in total in the killing of Alexa Bartell, who was found dead in her car, and the injuring of three others as multiple moving vehicles were struck by rocks on the evening of April 19, according to a news release from the Colorado First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

