Three teens were arrested in the death of a 20-year-old Colorado woman who was killed when a large rock thrown at her car went through the windshield, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday.

Alexa Bartell was killed April 19 after a series of cars were hit by rocks that night, Jacki Kelley, public information officer with the sheriff's office, said in a news conference Wednesday. Authorities believe at least seven people were hit by the rocks.

CNN's Rachel Webb contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags