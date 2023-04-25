3 TSA officers were injured in an 'unprovoked and brazen' attack by a traveler at a Phoenix airport, agency says

Three Transportation Security Administration officers were injured in an "unprovoked and brazen" attack by a female traveler at a Phoenix airport Tuesday morning, the agency said.

 Matt York/AP

The TSA officers were working at a security checkpoint at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport just before 6 a.m. local time when they were attacked by a woman during the security screening process, the TSA said in a statement.

