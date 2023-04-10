Three unions representing about 9,000 Rutgers University faculty and staff will go on strike Monday morning after nearly a year of gridlocked contract negotiations, marking the first educator strike in the university's nearly 257-year history, according to the unions.

Members of the unions will form picket lines on Rutgers's three main campuses in New Brunswick, Newark and Camden, New Jersey, to demand salary increases, improved job security for adjunct faculty and guaranteed funding for graduate students, among other requests, union representatives said in a joint release.

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

