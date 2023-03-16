Three hospital employees in Virginia were arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Irvo Otieno, the 28-year-old Black man who died at a state mental health facility last week, the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney for Dinwiddie County said in a news release obtained by CNN affiliate WTVR.

Those charged come in addition to the seven sheriff's deputies who were charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday.

CNN's Brian Todd and Raja Razek contributed to this report.

