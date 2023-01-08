A 31-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a church in Arkansas, hammered open an altar and stole two relic boxes that were embedded in the altar, officials said.

The incident took place between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Subiaco Abbey church in Subiaco, part of the Subiaco Academy all-male preparatory school, which was shut down "out of an abundance of caution" while the investigation was ongoing, church officials said in a news release.

