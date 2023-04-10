A 32-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing of an imam at a mosque in New Jersey on Sunday, according to a news release from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Serif Zorba was arrested for allegedly stabbing Imam Sayed Elnakib of the Omar Mosque in Paterson, New Jersey. Elnakib, who is in stable condition, was stabbed during the first prayer of the day around 5:30 a.m. while the congregation was kneeling, mosque spokesperson Abdul Hamdan told CNN.

