ATLANTA -- More than 34,000 Georgians have signed up via SecureVoteGa.com to work as a county poll worker.
With Georgia anticipating the greatest voter turnout in state history, poll workers in all 159 counties will wear masks during advanced/early in-person and Election Day voting. County poll workers will sanitize equipment between each voter and direct social distancing.
More than ever before, young Georgians are signing up for poll work. Secure the Vote Georgia will continue to encourage citizens to sign up for poll work.
On Monday, statewide early voting will start and run 15 weekdays until Oct. 30. A statewide Saturday early vote day is scheduled Oct. 24.
