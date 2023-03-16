ATHENS -- Judges tasted their way through 124 products entered by 82 Georgia businesses in the first round of judging for the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences’ annual Flavor of Georgia food product contest this week, selecting 36 finalists who will compete in the final round of competition on March 28.

Since its inception in 2007, the competition has acted as a launching pad for small businesses around the state. Including this year’s group, as many as 1,650 products have been entered.

Lillian Dickens is the communications, public relations and program coordinator for the UGA Department of Food Science and Technology.

