ATHENS -- Judges tasted their way through 124 products entered by 82 Georgia businesses in the first round of judging for the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences’ annual Flavor of Georgia food product contest this week, selecting 36 finalists who will compete in the final round of competition on March 28.
Since its inception in 2007, the competition has acted as a launching pad for small businesses around the state. Including this year’s group, as many as 1,650 products have been entered.
“It's really good to connect with all these small businesses and see the innovation of some of these people,” said Isa Gutierrez, program coordinator for the Department of Food Science and Technology Extension office, who also plans the yearly event.
Submitted food products are judged across 12 categories based on flavor, texture and ingredient profile. Judges also consider marketability, how the product appeals to the consumer and how well the product represents Georgia.
“There was a company that made strawberry lemonade marmalade at last year’s competition called We Bee Jammin’ — now known as Christie B’s Jams and Jellies,” Gutierrez said of the company that captured first place in the Jams and Jellies category at the 2022 finals. “It was so fun to watch people come up and say ‘Whoa, how did you think of this?’ … It’s great to see how these businesses bloom after the competition.”
This year’s finalists are listed by company, product name and hometown within the 12 competition categories. Each product comes from a company based in Georgia.
Baked Goods
Lady Belle Macarons: Gritscuits – Smoked Gouda and Garlic, Stone Mountain
Suga's Enterprises: Suga’s Pimento Cheesecake, Powder Springs
Honey Specialties: Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake, Millen
Barbecue Sauces
Savannah Bee Company: Honey Habanero BBQ Sauce, Savannah
Oconee Creations: Oconee Gold White Gold, Statham
Davis’ Sauces: Davis' 1929 Sauce, Peachtree City
Beverages
Deer Creek Farm: Blue Harvest Tea, Covington
Yardie Beverages: Ginger Beer, Suwanee
HIBO: Energize Original, Bishop
Condiments, Sauces and Seasonings
Jar Masala: Garden Masala, Snellville
Braswell Food Company: Vidalia Onion Steak Sauce, Statesboro
Amici Food Group: Honey Hot Sauce For Wings and other Things, Madison
Confections
Maybird Confections: Dark Chocolate Pecan Bourbon Toffee, Alpharetta
RoHo Bakery: Give Me S'more, Decatur
Brittle Brittle Bakeries: Pecan Brittle, Fort Gaines
Dairy Products
Dulce Gelato: Probiotic-Kefir Gelato, Woodstock
Gatherings: Kimchi Pimento Cheese, Decatur
The Cheese Plant at Hidden Creek Farm: Brasstown Bold – Double Blaze Appalachian Goat Cheese Peppered Honey, Blairsville
Honey and Syrups
White Oak Pastures: Cane Syrup, Bluffton
Barlow's: Peach Cobbler Syrup, Atlanta
L. Franklin's Honey: Cinnamon Creamed Honey, Statesboro
Jams and Jellies
Elusive Jams: PEARadise Jam, Carrollton
Christy B’s Jams & Jellies: Peaches 'n Whiskey Preserves, Pooler
Georgia Jams: Georgia Scorcher Pepper Spread, Williamson
Meats and Seafood
Jensen Reserve: Biltong Style Bresaola Make Your Own Charcuterie Kit, Loganville
White Oak Pastures: Beef Jerky, Bluffton
Rocking Chair Ranch Cattle: Smoked Biltong, Forsyth
Miscellaneous
Sweet Treats Cannery: Blueberry Lavender Pie Filling, Springfield
Woodpecker Trail Olive Farm: First Press Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Glennville
Tey's Southern Treats: Southern Fillings, Conyers
Pickled Vegetables: Relish and Salsas
Point Blank Pepper Company: Hallow Rings, Marietta
Crazy Nay’s: South Georgia Redneck Caviar, Baxley
Sully's Slammin Fresh Salsa: Mild Fresh Salsa, Roswell
Snack Foods
All the Fixin’s: Burnin' Slap Up Spicy Pecans, Twin City
CaJa Popcorn: Vadouvan Curry Popcorn, Smyrna
The Savannah Cheese Straw Company: Cheese Straws, Savannah
The final round of Flavor of Georgia will take place in downtown Athens at The Classic Center. Finalists face a full day of judging and networking with other finalists, including a “Shark Tank”-style panel of judges to pitch their products.
“The Flavor of Georgia contest is a unique opportunity for the Department of Food Science and Technology to engage with food entrepreneurs from around the state of Georgia,” Manpreet Singh, food science and technology department head, said. “The contest serves as a resource to assist the local food industry with product development and prepares entrepreneurs to have their products market-ready.”
For the first time, the award ceremony and reception will be open to the public. Attendees will get to sample the cream of the crop from the competition before the winners from each category and the overall contest winner is announced.
Register to attend the reception and award ceremony and learn more about the competition at the Flavor of Georgia website at flavorofgeorgia.caes.uga.edu.
