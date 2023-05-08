ALBANY – For some people, daylilies are just a pretty flower, and they do indeed make a beautiful bloom with an abundance of vibrant colors. But for hemerocallis enthusiasts, the intricacies of growing and breeding them can be an exercise in seeking out new varieties.

On Saturday, that enthusiasm will take on a bit of a competitive edge at the 39th annual Daylily Show hosted by the Albany Hemerocallis Society.

