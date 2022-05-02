39th Daylily Show set for Saturday in Albany

The Albany Daylily Society’s 39th show and sale will be held on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the Albany Mall.

 File Photo

ALBANY — Saturday is the day of the daylily in Albany as the 39th Daylily Show will be a treat for both enthusiasts of the hardy decorative plants and newcomers interested in making them part of a home landscape.

The show kicks off at 9 a.m. at the Albany Mall and includes a sale and competition component. There is no admission cost for the sale that lasts until 3 p.m. or until all available plants have been sold.

“It’s a good chance for the public to see what varieties are coming out and see what does well in the area,” Pat Bonner of the Albany Daylily Society, which is putting on the show, said. “We’ll have pictures of what they look like, so when they go through they can see what it looks like when it blooms. There’s something for everybody’s likes and to see what they might like to put in the garden.”

The annual show also offers a chance for prospective members to join.

“It’s not hard at all (to get into),” Bonner said of growing the flowers. “We have a local club. We meet throughout the year. It’s a fun thing to do. It adds a lot of variety to your garden.”

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the show the previous two years, so the Daylily Society is hoping for a good turnout in 2022.

“There are quite a few,” Bonner said. “They come from all over the state. I think there will be a good bit of interest in it (this year). I think people are getting into it again.

“I’d say we’ll have 150 or so for judging. Six judges will examine the plants that are entered for judging.”

For more information about the Albany club, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/168112003 2137614/.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.