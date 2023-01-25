Police in Baton Rouge this week arrested four men in connection with the alleged rape of a 19-year-old Louisiana State University (LSU) student who was killed when a car struck her in a roadway earlier this month.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office (EBRSO), Madison Brooks was raped before she was dropped off at a subdivision and hit and killed by a car in the early morning hours of January 16.

