4 bodies pulled from an Oklahoma river amid search for missing bike riders

The bodies of four males were found in a river outside an Oklahoma city where authorities have been searching for four missing men pictured here, Billy Chastain, Mark Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens, all of Okmulgee, are seen in this undated handout image provided by Okmulgee police.

 Okmulgee Police Department

The bodies of four males were found Friday in a river outside an Oklahoma city where authorities have been searching for four missing men -- though it wasn't clear if the remains are those of the missing, police said.

Friday's discovery outside the city of Okmulgee came as police have been looking for four local men who disappeared after, investigators believe, they left an Okmulgee home on bicycles Sunday evening.

CNN's Tina Burnside, Fredricka Whitfield, Andy Rose and Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.

