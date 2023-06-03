(CNN) — Four children were found unresponsive on a beach in Quebec Saturday morning and later pronounced dead after a group of people on a fishing trip got caught in the tide, police said.

A spokesperson for the Quebec provincial police told CNN that emergency responders were called at 2 a.m. on Saturday to Portneuf-sur-Mer, a riverside municipality on the northern shore.

