All four people aboard a light aircraft that crashed in the Philippines at the weekend have been confirmed dead, authorities in the Southeast Asian country said Thursday, following a treacherous search mission atop a restive volcano.

The bodies of pilot Rufino James Crisostomo Jr., crew member Joel Martin, and Australian technical consultants Simon Chipperfield and Karthi Santhanam, have been found on Mount Mayon volcano and a team was working to retrieve them, CNN affiliate CNN Philippines reported, citing Camalig Mayor Carlos Irwin Baldo.

Tags