4 divers who went missing off the coast of North Carolina have been rescued

The US Coast Guard's logo is seen on a helicopter at Port Everglades, in Florida, November 22, 2021.

 Marco Bello/Reuters/File

(CNN) — Four divers who went missing Sunday south of Cape Fear, North Carolina, have been rescued by the United States Coast Guard and the US Navy, officials said.

The divers were found about 46 miles southeast of the Cape Fear River in North Carolina, USCG Mid-Atlantic said.

CNN’s Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0