ATLANTA -- The Georgia Capitol turned shades of green recently as it welcomed more than 400 4-H students. Outstanding 4-Hers from counties across the state gathered at 4-H Day at the Capitol to engage with their legislators, observe leadership in action and learn about the civic process.
Civic engagement is one of three focus areas that Georgia 4-H emphasizes to students through in-school programming, after-school activities, project work and camps. A special partnership with Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation and the Georgia 4-H Foundation makes it possible for hundreds of Georgia 4-Hers to “learn by doing” with a visit to the State Capitol.
4-H members began their day with a welcome and orientation at the Georgia Freight Depot. Georgia Sen. Larry Walker served as the Senate host for the 4-H delegation and provided participants with an overview of how bills become laws and a discussion of what happens at the Capitol each day. Walker, who represents Bleckley, Houston, Laurens and Pulaski counties, is chairman of the Georgia Senate Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee.
County groups spent the remainder of the morning exploring the Capitol building through tours and a scavenger hunt. Numerous 4-H agents arranged for meetings with senators and representatives from their own districts, allowing 4-Hers to ask questions and learn from their representatives in the Georgia legislature. Georgia’s current slate of elected officials contains many 4-H alumni, parents and supporters who were thrilled to welcome students to the place where government comes to life.
The day concluded with a luncheon that brought students and legislators together for a celebration of Georgia 4-H. Gov. Brian Kemp delivered a keynote address and provided 4-Hers with encouragement and motivation to become the next generation of leaders. State Rep. Rick Jasperse, who served as the House of Representatives host for the delegation, acknowledged a group of 4-H honorees that has received state and national recognition for accomplishments over the past year. Jasperse represents Pickens and parts of Gordon and Murray counties.
Georgia 4-H State President Katie Beth Brewer thanked the organization's leaders who dedicate their careers to serving young people.
“Although 4-H is an organization by the youth, for the youth and of the youth, none of our success would be possible without the county 4-H agents, volunteers, parents and elected officials who give their time and energy to support us,” Brewer said.
The program also included remarks from award-winning Decatur County 4-Her Corbin Austin and Cobb County 4-Her Venya Gunjal, who spoke about the impact 4-H has had on their lives.
For more information about how to get involved with 4-H, contact a local UGA Extension office or visit georgia4h.org.
