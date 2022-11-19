TYBEE ISLAND — A math teacher and a gym coach take long steps down to the sandy ground from the bottom stairs of two yellow school buses with “Bremen City Schools” printed on the side. It is still early March, but the air is already warm and sticky; a gentle breeze stirs the Spanish moss that droops from live oak trees above their heads.

An instant later, 64 middle-school students pile out of the buses and take in their surroundings at Burton 4-H Center on Tybee Island.

