EATONTON — Twenty-one 4-H students participated in the 2020 Georgia 4-H State Dairy Judging Contest on July 14. Sponsored by the Ina Hopkins-John W. Cook Memorial Fund, the Carole Williams-Georgia Dairy Youth Foundation and the Pam Krueger-Milk Check Off, the competition was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Though not an ideal way to view cattle, this tremendous group of young people took it all in stride,” Jillian Bohlen, the University of Georgia’s Cooperative Extension dairy specialist and professor of animal and dairy science at UGA, said. “Sorting through five classes of animals, each competitor worked to find those that best fit the ideal for dairy cattle. Our senior competitors excelled in their justification of placings in reasons that were among the best, collectively, I have heard. I applaud each member that competed on their dedication to this program and their work in the contest. I would also like to thank Dr. Bill Graves, professor emeritus, for his assistance in officiating the contest.”
The annual evaluation competition is a major event for the Georgia 4-H livestock program. Members participating in the Dairy Judging Program acquire a better knowledge of dairy-related topics and learn to demonstrate their knowledge in a competitive environment. The contest also encourages students to enhance their skills in decision-making, critical thinking, problem-solving and social skills as a team member.
In the virtual format, senior participants, from ninth through 12th grades, reviewed videos to place five classes of cows and heifers into specific classes and submitted two videos providing reasoning for their placings. Junior participants, grades four through eight, reviewed five videos for placement.
Each county could enter up to 20 senior and 20 non-senior participants. The participants competed individually for high individual and as a team through the combination of the top county individuals.
All participants received an award pin for participation. A team plaque was presented to the top participating teams. The senior high individual and the winning senior team earned Georgia 4-H Master status.
This year’s winners at the 2020 Georgia 4-H State Dairy Judging Contest include:
Seniors
♦ First place team: Emma Newberry, Lexi Pritchard, Neely McCommons — Oconee County;
♦ Second place team: Michael Whitlock, Colton Swartz, Bella Fisk — Coweta County;
♦ Senior High Individual: Noel Pickel — Morgan County.
Juniors
♦ First place team: Andrew Gardner, Maggie Harper, Landon Gardner — Morgan County;
♦ Junior High Individual: Sarah Morgan Sapp — Burke County.
