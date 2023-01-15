Four members of the same family were among the seven people killed in Autauga County, Alabama, last week, the sheriff's office said, as a powerful tornado swept the area.

The four related victims lived in two homes on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, about 27 miles northwest of Montgomery, the Autauga County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday: Robert Gardner Jr., 70, and Deanna Marie Corbin, 59, lived in one home while Christopher Allen Cobrin Jr., 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, lived in the other, the release said. It did not specify how the victims were related.

Recommended for you

Tags